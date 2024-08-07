Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 965 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of MPC traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.13 and its 200 day moving average is $178.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $137.57 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

