Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 78 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,322 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $147,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,601 shares of company stock worth $56,091,678. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COIN traded up $4.70 on Tuesday, reaching $194.17. 7,032,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,278,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.27. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

