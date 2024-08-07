Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,452 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $155,438,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,698 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth about $16,598,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

AMCR stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,352,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,354. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

