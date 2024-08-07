Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,375 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819,689 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after buying an additional 5,895,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,881,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,713. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

