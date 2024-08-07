Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,478 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,134,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.69. 4,458,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,639. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

