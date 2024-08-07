Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 558 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,669,000 after purchasing an additional 625,128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,746,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,502,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after buying an additional 130,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $46,034,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UGI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

