Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 25,314 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,905 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,314 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. owned about 0.62% of Parke Bancorp worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 1,925.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Parke Bancorp

In related news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $151,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,870.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $151,151.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parke Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PKBK stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $215.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 17.49%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Parke Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.