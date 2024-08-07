Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,046 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ciena by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares in the company, valued at $18,522,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $769,636 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Trading Up 2.1 %

Ciena stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.