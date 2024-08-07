Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

TRP stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,290. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

