Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank raised its position in Copart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Copart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Copart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. 7,147,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

