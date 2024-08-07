Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 155.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.8 %

MongoDB stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.22. 1,265,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,525. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

