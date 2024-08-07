Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

COO stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.49. 676,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,583. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.