Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Shell by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 5,678.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 317,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,885,000 after purchasing an additional 311,906 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,474,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

