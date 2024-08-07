Fulton Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 2,450 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VONG stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.49. 1,041,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,729. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.