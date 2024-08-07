Fulton Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 17,641 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,555 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

