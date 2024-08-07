Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.40. 12,406,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,555,426. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

