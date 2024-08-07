Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 950 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,086,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 753,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 685,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.60. 559,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,120. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

