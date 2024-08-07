Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 236 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.6 %

BX stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.30. 3,288,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $145.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

