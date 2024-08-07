Fruits (FRTS) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Fruits (FRTS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fruits has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Fruits has a market capitalization of $204,140.88 and approximately $109,250.63 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

