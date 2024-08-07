Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Freshpet Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of FRPT traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.96. The stock had a trading volume of 579,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.78. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $136.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on FRPT
Freshpet Company Profile
Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freshpet
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
- What are earnings reports?
- Super Micro Computers Splits Stock: Is This the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.