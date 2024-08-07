Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Takes $204,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.69. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

