Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 2,920 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $313,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 62,704 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $264,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

PMAR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.24. 72,055 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $723.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.