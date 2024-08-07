Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 10,886 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,886 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 53,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 358.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 173,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.65. 838,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

