Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 109 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,523,000 after acquiring an additional 670,164 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,581,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Madrone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after buying an additional 534,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after buying an additional 354,491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,448. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $117.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

