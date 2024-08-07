Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $372,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,596,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,534,000 after buying an additional 83,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 188,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.70. 1,946,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,119. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.