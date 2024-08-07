Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,514,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,378,000 after purchasing an additional 234,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $538,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,930,000 after purchasing an additional 182,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,508 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

