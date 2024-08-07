Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Buys 66 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $447.66. 1,662,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,488. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $468.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,223.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,005 shares of company stock worth $6,894,422 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.30.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

