Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Buys 43 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $15.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $816.88. 2,475,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,582. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $530.56 and a fifty-two week high of $896.67. The stock has a market cap of $362.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $843.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $773.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $905.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.