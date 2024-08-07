Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 28 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.24 on Tuesday, hitting $541.14. 1,033,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,953. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.45 and its 200 day moving average is $457.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $562.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.46.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

