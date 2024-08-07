Flare (FLR) Price Reaches $0.0173 on Top Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Flare has a market capitalization of $766.46 million and approximately $13.40 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 44,374,918,103 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01560156 USD and is up 7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $22,275,652.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

