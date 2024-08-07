Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,461,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

