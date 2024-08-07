FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,559 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 33,890.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $166,972,000 after buying an additional 649,680 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in FedEx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,826 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,389 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

