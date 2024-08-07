Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXEL. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of EXEL traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,404,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1,651.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,150 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 681,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 212,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,513,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 211,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

