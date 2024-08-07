Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Billion

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001903 BTC on exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $18.58 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,497,760,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,497,760,186.1955967. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.08540989 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $87,757,175.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

