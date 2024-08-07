Establishment Labs Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,225 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 690% compared to the typical volume of 535 put options.
Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 483,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,964. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.24.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.10). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $163,990.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
