ERC20 Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $21.89 million and approximately $9.81 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009714 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,328.94 or 1.00327772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008151 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01939834 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.