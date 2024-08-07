Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,511 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,854,000 after acquiring an additional 917,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 295,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 274,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 206,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

