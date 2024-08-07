Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 97,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Equinix by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $871.29.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $12.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $797.20. The stock had a trading volume of 133,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $771.86 and its 200 day moving average is $796.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

