Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,471. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

