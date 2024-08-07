Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-$2.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.63.
View Our Latest Report on ENOV
Enovis Trading Down 0.6 %
Enovis Company Profile
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enovis
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Super Micro Computers Splits Stock: Is This the Time to Buy?
- What are earnings reports?
- Nuclear Power Giant’s Shares Jump on Raised Full-Year Guidance
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Airbnb Stock: Key Drivers Indicate Bright Future Despite Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.