Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-$2.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of Enovis stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. 384,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,469. Enovis has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

