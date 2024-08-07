Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Up 0.4%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.75. 15,572 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 9,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $527.08 million during the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

