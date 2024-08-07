Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

ENTA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,797. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $269.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181 over the last 90 days. 13.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

