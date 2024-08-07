Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Tops $41.96 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $41.96 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000860 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,611,455 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

