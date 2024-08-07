Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Lowered to $40.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EPC. Barclays dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. 132,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,700. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.