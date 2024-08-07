Edgewell Personal Care Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Edgewell Personal Care has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

EPC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,008. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPC. StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

