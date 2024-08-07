e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY25 guidance at $3.20-3.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.250 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $183.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,636,234.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,385,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,842 shares of company stock valued at $18,168,973 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

