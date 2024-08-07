DXC Technology (DXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

