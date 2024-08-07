Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,289,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,503. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day moving average is $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

