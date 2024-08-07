Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $216,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after buying an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after buying an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 95.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

