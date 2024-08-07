Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,519,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,875,823. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.42.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.